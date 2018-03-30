Azerbaijan’s CEC discloses number of observers for presidential election

30 March 2018 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission has registered 1,285 observers to monitor the April 11 presidential election, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting on March 30.

He noted that the Commission has registered 545 international observers and documents of several international observers are being viewed at the Commission and their number may increase.

Panahov noted that the election process will be observed by representatives of 51 international organizations.

The CEC chairman added that the international observers coming to Azerbaijan represent 52 countries.

As for local observers, the CEC chairman said 53,900 observers have been registered.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan’s CEC approves use of webcams in presidential election
Politics 17:56
Australian company to mull possibility of developing gold fields in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:42
Chairman of Azerbaijan's CEC gives instructions on presidential election
Politics 17:26
Press Council: Rahim Namazov shot in France not familiar to Azerbaijan's media community
Society 17:24
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for April 2
Economy news 17:23
Azerbaijan sees almost fivefold growth in volume of non-cash transactions
Economy news 17:12
Armenian separatism on sidelines of US Congress: Samtskhe-Javakheti on target
Commentary 17:05
Azerbaijan has shortage of DevOps specialists - Microsoft
ICT 16:54
Microsoft launches new education project in Azerbaijan
ICT 16:37
Fight against piracy strengthened in Azerbaijan's software market
ICT 15:57
Speaker: Strengthening of state - best guarantee against new genocides against Azerbaijani people
Politics 15:50
UNEC scientists’ research in global scientific databases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan 15:29
OpinionWay survey: 83.4% of respondents choose President Aliyev
Politics 15:21
Azerbaijan's Parliament adopts statement on 100th anniversary of Genocide of Azerbaijanis
Politics 15:18
Details on Azerbaijani companies' part in Iran's railroad construction work
Economy news 15:12
Azerbaijan - bridge for Iran to enter world financial markets
Economy news 15:04
Azerbaijan, Iran expand co-op in oil and gas sector
Oil&Gas 14:48
Baku airport operating in regular mode despite strong winds
Society 14:22