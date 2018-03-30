Azerbaijan’s CEC discloses number of observers for presidential election

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission has registered 1,285 observers to monitor the April 11 presidential election, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting on March 30.

He noted that the Commission has registered 545 international observers and documents of several international observers are being viewed at the Commission and their number may increase.

Panahov noted that the election process will be observed by representatives of 51 international organizations.

The CEC chairman added that the international observers coming to Azerbaijan represent 52 countries.

As for local observers, the CEC chairman said 53,900 observers have been registered.

