Chairman of Azerbaijan's CEC gives instructions on presidential election

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov gave a number of instructions at today's meeting of the CEC regarding the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan on April 11.

Panahov said that printing of the ballots has already been completed and will be distributed to the constituencies from April 1.

He further noted importance of the timely completion of all processes related to the election. Panahov said that all the procedures should be implemented in accordance with the requirements of the Election Code.

He noted that if anything contradicting the legislation occurs on the Election Day, measures will be taken under the law. "I believe that no unpleasant incident will occur", he added.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan.

