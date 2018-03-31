Azerbaijani official: Genocide crimes still occur due to double standards

31 March 2018 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Genocide crimes still occur due to double standards and failure of leading countries to timely react to such crimes, said Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov.

He made the remarks during the republican science conference, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the 1918 Genocide of Azerbaijanis, held at the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex March 31.

Story still developing

