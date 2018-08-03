New head appointed to Office of Azerbaijan's ministry of labor & social protection

3 August 2018 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

Anar Aliyev has been appointed head of the Office of Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan, reads the order of the minister of labor and social protection of population.

Anar Aliyev was born in 1980 in Baku. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in International Law from Baku State University.

He has worked in the first economic court, a senior consultant at the legal department of the Ministry of Economics, and then headed the department.

Prior to his appointment, he was an adviser to the minister of labor and social protection of population.

