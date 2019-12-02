President Ilham Aliyev: Giant projects implemented testify to our strength and increase our power

2 December 2019 16:06 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

"The giant projects implemented testify to our strength and increase our power," President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening ceremony of the Europe link of the TANAP gas pipeline held in Ipsala settlement, Edirne province, Turkey on Nov. 30.

"The strength of Turkey means our own strength, the success of Turkey is our own success. We will continue to walk shoulder to shoulder as two fraternal countries. All horizons are open before us. The giant projects implemented testify to our strength and increase our power. Economic power eventually transforms into political power," President Ilham Aliyev said.

"TANAP and the Southern Gas Corridor are also about energy security. Today, energy security is spoken about on a global scale. This issue has entered the world agenda. I believe that an excellent format for cooperation has been created here. Azerbaijan as a producing country, transit countries and consumer countries work together. We have the same interests and the income is distributed fairly. I want to say again: all these projects strengthen stability."

"I am sure that all of the joint projects we will implement afterwards will be as successful as TANAP, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars. Turkey and Azerbaijan will confidently march into the future," the head of state said.

