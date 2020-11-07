Armenia, targeting Azerbaijani civilian population, continues its criminal activities - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

On November 7, 2020, the villages of Azerbaijani Barda district outside the frontline zone were intensively shelled by the Armenian Armed Forces using rockets and heavy artillery, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Armenia, violating the existing humanitarian ceasefire, continues its criminal activities, targeting the Azerbaijani civilian population, disregarding international humanitarian law and its obligations, the Ministry said.

One civilian, a 16-year-old teenager was killed as a result of the shell attack on a private house in Yeni Ayrija village of Barda district on Nov. 7, thus bringing the number of Azerbaijani civilians killed as a result of Armenia's new aggression against Azerbaijan to 93 since September 27.

"We strongly condemn Armenia's continued aggression policy and shelling of the civilians, which contradicts the norms and principles of international law and disrespects the efforts of international mediators. We demand from Armenia immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan still remaining under occupation, in accordance with the requirements of the international community, including UN Security Council resolutions. The elimination of the occupation and the return of IDPs to their native homes is an important condition for lasting peace in the region," said the message.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.