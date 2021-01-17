We are happy with Azerbaijan’s return of its ancestral lands - Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation (PHOTO)

Aghdam, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

Historical and religious monuments were destroyed and looted in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district previously occupied by Armenia, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva told Trend.

Afandiyeva said that she is visiting these places for the second time.

"Last year we visited Aghdam as part of the visit of diplomatic missions," president of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation added. "First of all, we are happy with Azerbaijan’s return of its ancestral lands. On the other hand, we are witnessing a terrible tragedy here. Historical and religious monuments have been looted and destroyed during the occupation period. We cannot remain indifferent to this. We have prepared reports and we will send them to the appropriate international organizations. "