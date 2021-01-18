2021 begins with victories, says President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

Trend:

2021 begins with victories, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Azerbaijan Television following a groundbreaking ceremony for the Azersulfat LLC sulfuric acid production plant and Glassica CJSC glass container production plant and the inauguration of the Azerfloat CJSC thermoforming sheet glass plant at the Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park, Trend reports.

“It is no coincidence that I have come here at the beginning of the year. So 2021 begins with victories. Of course, my first visit to the regions was to Shusha, the dearest city for all of us. This has been extensively covered in the media. My second visit is to Sumgayit. I have been to Sumgayit perhaps 30 times in the last 17 years. Every time I am here, the focus is on the launch of industrial enterprises, as well as the work is done on urban development, the solution of issues of concern for people. Today, Sumgayit is a beautiful city, both architecturally and ecologically – the air is clean, there is a beautiful boulevard, jobs are being created. More than 350 jobs have been created in these three enterprises alone, and most of the employees will be locals,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“By creating these enterprises, we are resolving both todays and future issues. Why not create all the production areas we need in Azerbaijan? Both foreign and local investors should simply have confidence in the future of our country, which has always been the case and still is. There should be a nice investment climate,” the head of state said.