Azerbaijan - multicultural country and all monuments on its territory protected - MFA (UPDATE)

All monuments in the Nagorno-Karabakh region belong to the historical, cultural, and religious heritage of the Azerbaijani people, Trend reports on Feb. 3 referring to the commentary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on the joint appeal of the European Parliament delegation to the parliamentary partnership committees for the South Caucasus countries.

“Azerbaijan is a multicultural country and all monuments on its territory are protected at the state level,” the message said.

"Despite members of the European Parliament, Chairperson of the European Parliament Delegation and Parliamentary Partnership Committees for the South Caucasus Marina Kaljurand, Standing Rapporteur of the European Parliament on Armenia Andrey Kovatchev and Standing Rapporteur of the European Parliament on Azerbaijan Zeljana Zovko made a joint appeal "The need to continue negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict" voice the position of ensuring peace and prosperity in the region on the basis of fundamental principles of international law, it is clear that the members of the European Parliament are not fully informed about the current situation in the region,” the message said.

“First of all, we would like to bring to the attention of the members of the European Parliament that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, to which the resolutions of the European Parliament on the basis of the principles of international law, as well as the UN Security Council’s resolutions, have been calling for years, has ended,” the message said. “Azerbaijan has ensured its territorial integrity and alone fulfilled the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council dated 1993.”