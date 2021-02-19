Estonia-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Group expressed condolences on 29th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The Estonia-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Group expressed its heartfelt condolences to the Azerbaijan nation on the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports citing the statement of the Group.

“We share the pain of the Azerbaijani people about the Khojaly massacre, which meant the massacre of over 600 innocent civilians, including many children, women, and the elderly,” the statement said.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the crimes against humanity committed against Azerbaijani civilians on the night between 25 and 26 February 1992. The perpetrators of this mass murder must be made accountable,” the statement said.

“We welcome the termination of all the military activities between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. We express our support for the efforts of Azerbaijan towards lasting peace, integration, and development of the liberated territories,” the statement said.