"Post-COVID-19 World" Global Forum to be held in Baku (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3
Trend:
The new Global Forum entitled as "Post-COVID-19 World" will be held in the Azerbaijani capital Baku on November 4-6 under the auspices of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organizational support from the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi, Trend reports.
