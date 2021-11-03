Azerbaijan to host "Post-COVID-19 World" Global Baku Forum (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:13)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

Another Global Baku Forum entitled "Post-COVID-19 World" will be held in the capital of Azerbaijan - Baku on November 4-6 under the auspices of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and through the organizational support of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports.

The high-level representatives from more than 40 countries, former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other distinguished guests are expected to participate in the eighth Baku Forum to discuss the issues of global importance.

About 300 guests are expected to participate in the event, to be organized in a hybrid format, live and online.

The discussions on such topics as "New world order after COVID-19", "New world economy", "In new time: peace, security, and human rights", "Fighting climate change and meeting the global energy demand", "Public health and vaccination", "Food and promotion of food security", "Young people tell, we listen", "Eastern Partnership and its opportunities", including the situation in the EU, the Balkans, and the South Caucasus will be held within the event, to be organized in the form of panels.