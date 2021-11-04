Mechanism for implementation of UN resolutions must be strengthened - co-chairperson of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:04)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

It is necessary to strengthen the mechanism for the implementation of the UN resolutions, co-chairperson of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Vaira Vike-Freiberga said during the Emerging Post-COVID-19 Global Order panel within the 8th Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19”, Trend reports on Nov. 4

Vike-Freiberga thinks that the UN and its structures must work more effectively.

"Many problems in the world have not yet been resolved and one of them is the unfair distribution of vaccines against COVID-19," co-chairperson of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the 8th Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” has today kicked off.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.