These resolutions probably would have remained on paper for another 27 years if Azerbaijan did not itself restore its territorial integrity - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

Unfortunately, these resolutions remained on paper for 27 years, and probably, would have remained on paper for another 27 years if Azerbaijan did not itself restore its territorial integrity, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said while delivering speech at the opening ceremony of the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19”, Trend reports.

"Another issue which I would like to raise today is the issue which I was raising at every Baku Global Forum since the first until the last. During all these previous seven fora I raised the issue of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Today I would like to say that the conflict is resolved. Azerbaijan resolved the conflict itself. Azerbaijan itself implemented UN Security Council resolutions adopted in 1993, which demanded immediate, unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, these resolutions remained on paper for 27 years, and probably, would have remained on paper for another 27 years if Azerbaijan did not itself restore its territorial integrity, using the chapter 51 of UN Charter which provides the right for self-defense using international legal framework. Because not only UN Security Council, but other leading international institutions adopted similar resolutions and decisions with respect to the occupation of Azerbaijani territories. United Nations General Assembly, OSCE, Non-Aligned Movement, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, European Parliament, Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted in different times similar decisions and resolutions with respect to the conflict which were fully in line with what we have done last year liberating our territories," Azerbaijan's President said.