Turkey's solidarity with Azerbaijan to remain eternal - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

Turkey's solidarity with Azerbaijan will be eternal, Turkish Foreign Ministry said in its statement dedicated to November 8 - Azerbaijan's Victory Day [commemorating liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend reports.

Azerbaijan used its legal right to defense to liberate its territories from the occupation, and also signed a trilateral statement on November 9, 2020, thereby securing the victory on the battlefield from a diplomatic point of view and implementing UN Security Council resolutions that weren't implemented for years, the statement noted.

The statement also expressed satisfaction with the fact that with the victory of Azerbaijan, an opportunity arose for the return of Azerbaijanis who were forced to leave their places of residence.

“As a result of victory in Karabakh, not only the occupied lands were liberated, but also the path to the sustainable peace, stability and cooperation that we strive for in the region was opened. The projects being rapidly implemented in Karabakh and East Zangazur, such as the Fuzuli International Airport and Victory Road [from Fuzuli to Shusha city] and changing the appearance of the region are an indicator of the strength of Azerbaijan,” the statement also said.

“Guided by the motto "One nation - two states", we share the joy and pride of Azerbaijan, relations with which have reached an allied level after the signing of the Shusha Declaration [between presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey on June 15, 2021]. Our solidarity with Azerbaijan will be eternal," added the statement.