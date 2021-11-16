Armenia uses artillery on state border with Azerbaijan – MoD (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:19)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

Trend:

The Armenian side uses artillery on the state border with Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Armenian military formations earlier shelled the Azerbaijani positions located in Lachin district by using artillery and mortars of various calibers to aggravate the situation on the state border.

The Azerbaijani army is taking adequate measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian side.