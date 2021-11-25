Delegation led by Israeli ambassador visits Azerbaijan’s Aghdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

The delegation led by Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan George Deek paid a visit to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district on Nov. 25, special representative of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated part of Aghdam district Emin Huseynov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

“During the visit, the guests were shown the destroyed monuments and were informed in detail about the reconstruction plan of the city,” Huseynov tweeted.