President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by President of Russian Academy of Sciences (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev.

They noted that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation are successfully developing in a variety of fields, and praised the role of cooperation in the humanitarian area, including science, in the development of the bilateral ties. Highlighting rich history of the bilateral cooperation in this field, they stressed the importance of further strengthening this collaboration in modern times. It was noted that the visit of President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev will contribute to the discussion and expansion of relations in the field of scientific cooperation.

Alexander Sergeyev presented a memorial medal of the Russian Academy of Sciences to President Ilham Aliyev.