Russia, Italy discuss situation in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrey Rudenko met with the Italian Ambassador Giorgio Starace on November 30, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

"The sides conducted a thorough exchange of views on the situation in the South Caucasus in the context of the talks between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia held in Sochi on November 26, 2021 [for discussing the implementation of the trilateral statement of Nov. 10, 2020, following the Second Karabakh War],” the ministry said.

"Both sides expressed interest in an early stabilization of the situation in the South Caucasus in order to ensure the security and economic development of the region," added the ministry.