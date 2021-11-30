UN Resident Coordinator expresses condolences over military helicopter crash in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva expressed condolences in connection with the crash of a military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, as a result of which 14 servicemen died and two were injured, Trend reports on Nov. 30.

“Saddened by the news of tragic helicopter crash in Khizi,” Andreeva tweeted. “Sincere condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. Best wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.”