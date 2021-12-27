Azerbaijani army is further strengthened and modernized

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

On December 24, President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their son Heydar Aliyev visited the Hadrut village of the Khojavend district, where they took part in the opening of a military unit.

During the opening ceremony, the head of state noted that representatives of the new military unit and the commando forces are in this military unit in Hadrut. The creation of a commando brigade is an innovation for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan plans to create many commando brigades.

Turkish military-political expert Abdullah Aghar told Trend that the commando is one of the most important figures in the modern military sphere.

According to him, one of the greatest lessons learned during the Second Karabakh War was the operation in the mountains and the units that are supposed to carry out this operation.

"Many regions of Azerbaijan, in particular, Karabakh, are mountainous. In these mountainous areas, units are needed that will create obstacles and fight if necessary. For this reason, the commando brigade was created. They must show high intelligence, spirit, physical ability and courage, as well as be able to use modern technology," noted Aghar.

The expert said that Hadrut is a special territory in this regard. Because it is a significant area due to its demographic and topographic structure, and one of the most important victories in the war was won in Hadrut.

"Hadrut is surrounded by mountains and therefore is one of the most important places in Karabakh. For all these reasons, having commando brigades is a very sure, significant and important achievement. Establishing a commando brigade is an important step in achieving the desired success in any possible battle," he said.

Military-political observer Ramil Mammadli told Trend that the commando forces are high-alert units designed to perform special tasks.

"It is planned to increase the number of commando military units. They are designed to perform various combat missions. This event can be called a new stage in the construction of the Azerbaijani Army. Despite the end of the war, the Azerbaijani Army is further strengthened and modernized under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief," noted Mammadli.

The expert said that the Second Karabakh War showed that new modern wars are already being waged.

"And in these wars, the role of mobile groups, which are special-purpose units, is indispensable, especially in mountainous areas, these units can have their say. The opening of the commando military unit in Hadrut became a clear message for supporters of revanchist ideas in Armenia," the expert added.