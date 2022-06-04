Meeting of trilateral working group held under joint chairmanship of Deputy PMs of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. On June 3, 2022, the 10th meeting of the Tripartite Working Group was held in Moscow under the joint chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk, Trend reports with reference to website of the government of the Russian Federation.

According to the information, the parties discussed and brought together their positions on issues of border, customs and other types of control, as well as the safe passage of citizens, vehicles and goods on roads and railways through the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

Also during the meeting, an exchange of views took place on possible routes for the passage of the highway, which provides transport links between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of Armenia.

The parties will continue to work on the implementation of the agreements between the leaders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation regarding the unblocking of transport links in the region.