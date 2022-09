BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Sweden welcomed meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde wrote on her Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Welcome continued strong engagement by President of European Council Charles Michel and the 4th meeting between leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Important for EU to be part of the process for peace and stability in the South Caucasus," she wrote.