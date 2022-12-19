Europe sees Azerbaijan as reliable partner not in words but in deeds - Trend's Deputy Chief Editor (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Europe sees Azerbaijan as a reliable partner not in words, but in deeds, said Deputy Chief Editor of the Trend News Agency Laman Zeynalova in the program "Əsas məsələ" on the AzTV channel, commenting on the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Romania and the agreements signed during the visit, Trend reports.

According to her, the smear campaigns carried out by the Armenian side against Azerbaijan yield no results, since Azerbaijan has confirmed itself as a reliable partner.

"By supplying gas to Europe, which is experiencing a crisis with energy resources, Azerbaijan makes an important contribution to the energy security of the European continent. Azerbaijan entered the European alternative energy market by signing an agreement on a strategic partnership in green energy between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary. This agreement can indeed be considered one of the elements forming the basis of the "green corridor", said Zeynalova.

She noted that Romania's gas consumption is 11 billion cubic meters.

"One of the important matters is the signing of a gas supply agreement between Romania and Azerbaijan. There is a 2 billion cubic meter demand for gas imports in Romania. Romanian officials have repeatedly stated during their visits that they want Azerbaijan to meet all of these demands," she added.

"Naturally, the reason for this is the fact that Romania and other European countries see Azerbaijan as a reliable partner, not in words but in deeds," Zeynalova stressed.