More Azerbaijanis joining peaceful protests on Lachin-Khankendi road (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, January 12. Despite heavy cold, representatives of Azerbaijan's non-governmental organizations (NGOs) continue peaceful protests on the Lachin-Khankendi road, Trend reports from the scene.

Their number is growing, new groups of volunteers arrived in the area to support the rally participants.

The protest on the above-mentioned road against the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on for over a month.

Since December 12, 2022, Azerbaijani environmental activists and public members have been holding peaceful protests near Shusha, close to the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment. The protesters primarily demand the arrival of Command of Russian peacekeepers Andrey Volkov, the creation of necessary conditions for monitoring [of the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijani mineral resources by Armenians in Karabakh] by Azerbaijani specialists, the cessation of environmental terrorism by Armenians on Azerbaijani lands, the establishment of border and customs control posts in the Lachin direction, and the ban of weapons smuggling into the territory of Azerbaijan.