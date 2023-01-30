Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Budapest (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at Kossuth Lajos Square in Budapest, Hungary, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev at the square decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Hungary.

President of Hungary Katalin Novák welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani President.

The military orchestra played the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Hungary. The presidents reviewed the guard of honor.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Katalin Novák, while state and government officials of Hungary were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state posed together for photographs.

The guard of honor marched in front of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Hungary Katalin Novák.