Azerbaijani defense minister attends “Winter Exercises - 2023” in Türkiye (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 17:41)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to the fraternal country at the invitation of Minister of National Defense of Türkiye, Hulusi Akar, participated in the Distinguished Visitors Day held as part of the international exercises “Winter Exercises - 2023”, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

First, the report on the “Winter Exercises - 2023” was presented to the defense ministers. The army leaders got acquainted with the new generation equipment, as well as inspected the exercises’ logistic unit.

Then, servicemen from Azerbaijan and the other 17 participating countries showed their ability to accomplish duties in a wide range of situations despite severe weather and challenging terrain.

In the end, Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Hulusi Akar, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze delivered speeches to the observers and other official guests.

Servicemen of the Combined Arms Army represented Azerbaijan with high professionalism during the exercises held from January 18 through February 3 of this year.