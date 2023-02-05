Azerbaijan amends law on gas supply (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 3 February 2023 13:44)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on amendments to the Law "On Gas Supply", Trend reports.

According to the amendment, for the physical connection of construction facilities to the gas distribution network in territories where spatial planning documents have not been approved, gas installation users must pay the gas distributor for the connection service in the amount established by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority.

In addition, for the technological connection of construction facilities to the gas distribution network in territories where spatial planning documents have already been approved and household gas equipment has been installed, gas installation users must pay the gas distributor for the connection service in the amount established by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority.

The Tariff Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan will determine the amount of payment for the connection service based on the proposals of the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Economy and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan.