Azerbaijan approves changes to law on education following presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Law amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Education, Trend reports.

According to the new law, the following changes have been made to the document:

- Articles 29.0.10-1 and 29.0.10-2 with the following content have been added:

"29.0.10-1. determine the rules for changing the educational institution, specialty, form of education at the bachelor levels (basic (basic higher) medical education) and master's programs of higher educational institutions, their expulsion from an educational institution or reinstatement in an educational institution, as well as temporary suspension of their studies (granting them academic leave);

29.0.10-2. determine the rules for changing the educational institution, specialty, form of education in secondary specialized educational institutions, their expulsion from an educational institution or reinstatement in an educational institution, as well as the temporary suspension of their education (granting academic leave)".