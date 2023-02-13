Experts of international law should unequivocally assess Armenia's position - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The invincible political will and determination of the head of the Azerbaijani state Ilham Aliyev, the unity of the Azerbaijani army and people around the President of the country in the name of a common goal ensured the brilliant victory of Azerbaijan in the 2020 second Karabakh war, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan Farhad Abdullayev said, Trend reports.

Abdullayev made the remark at the international conference on "Role of Supreme Courts in justice: positive experience and modern challenges" held in Baku.

“The victory inspired not only our entire society, but also the courts, which are an integral part of this society, and encourages us to work more responsibly to ensure the direct operation of the Constitution in the liberated territories, establish the rule of law, and restore human rights and freedoms,” he noted.

The official also noted that although the liberation of Azerbaijani lands creates the basis for the restoration of a number of rights enshrined in the Constitution of Azerbaijani citizens, the refusal to issue a map of minefields by the leadership of Armenia creates obstacles to the practical realization of these rights.

"The international community, experts in international law in the name of peace and freedom should unequivocally assess this position of the Armenian government. Today we are witnessing the high speed of the process of restoring the liberated territories,” Abdullayev further said.

“All large-scale projects being implemented serve the revival of these areas, resettlement population here, and also create the basis for the transformation of these territories into a highly developed region," he stressed.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.