Azerbaijan's MoD sends another aid to quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Upon instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the implementation of measures to assist victims of the earthquake in Türkiye continues Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, further aid, including winter outdoor tents, blankets, camp cots, sleeping bags, heaters, electric generators, and other necessities, were sent to the fraternal country by truck from the supply base of the Main Department of Logistics of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.