So far, 513 Azerbaijani evacuated from earthquake zone - MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. So far, 513 Azerbaijani citizens have been evacuated from the earthquake zone in Türkiye, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani MFA.

"Work continues to identify citizens of Azerbaijan affected by the devastating earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmarash and other provinces of Türkiye, and provide assistance to them. To date, 513 citizens of Azerbaijan and their close relatives who are foreign citizens have been evacuated from the earthquake zone in Türkiye. The evacuation process continues in Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Adana, Malatya, Adiyaman, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Osmaniye, Kilis and Diyarbakir, where the earthquake occurred.

At the same time, we bring to the attention of our citizens residing or temporarily living in the areas where the earthquake occurred, who have no intention of coming to Azerbaijan, that evacuation points have been established for those wishing to leave these areas. The evacuation of those applying to these points to the safe areas of Türkiye is carried out by the relevant authorities. Those who wish to leave the disaster area by themselves will be directed to shelters in destination cities after informing local evacuation centers before leaving the area," the ministry said.

As a result of the operational-search activities carried out in the city of Malatya, Shahin Verdiyev, Azerbaijani citizen, has been found dead. Thus, in total 6 citizens of Azerbaijan died as a result of the earthquake reached 6 people.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.