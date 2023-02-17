Azerbaijan – major strategic partner of Hungary – Hungarian FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Azerbaijan is a major strategic partner of Hungary, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó wrote on social media, Trend reports.

He noted that the security of Europe's energy supply cannot be ensured without Azerbaijani gas.

"Azerbaijan is not only our old friend, but also the main strategic partner. In this vein, we held talks with Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev," the minister said.

As part of the recent visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Hungary, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó signed the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary on cooperation in the field of natural gas".

Commodity turnover between Azerbaijan and Hungary increased by nine percent year over year. The investment portfolio between the two countries is likely to grow as well. Top-level collaboration can already be seen in agriculture, transport, and education.