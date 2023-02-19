NATO supports Azerbaijan, Armenia in normalization of relations - special rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. NATO supports the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Javier Colomina, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia, said, following the trilateral meeting between President Ilham Aliyev, US State Secretary and Armenian PM in Munich, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

Meanwhile, a joint meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was held in Munich on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 18.