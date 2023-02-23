UK Minister of State visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Minister of State of the United Kingdom for Europe and North America, Leo Docherty visited Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Trend reports via the tweet of British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld.

"Mr. Minister Leo Docherty and I visited the Alley of Martyrs and honored the memory of those who died as a result of the massacre of civilians by Soviet troops on January 20, 1990," said the tweet.

Meanwhile, Minister Docherty, undertakes an official two-day visit to Azerbaijan on 22-23 February, to emphasize the UK’s commitment to strengthening the ties between the two countries. During the visit, Docherty will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the State Customs Committee, and participate in discussions on international road transport between the UK and Azerbaijan with the Ministry of Transport.