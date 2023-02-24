Azerbaijani Parliament approves another international document

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The Azerbaijani Parliament has approved another international document, Trend reports.

A bill approving Protocol No. 16 to the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms was submitted for discussion at today's parliamentary session.

Following the parliamentary discussions, the document was put to a vote and approved.

The Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, also known as the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), is an international treaty that was adopted in 1950 by the Council of Europe. The Convention has been ratified by 47 European countries, and it is widely considered to be one of the most important international human rights treaties in the world.

The convention affirms the obligation of Member States to respect Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms such as the right to life, prohibition of torture, prohibition of slavery and forced labor, right to liberty and security, right to a fair trial, right to respect for private and family life, freedom of conscience and religion, freedom of expression, prohibition of discrimination.

Azerbaijan, having been a member of the Council of Europe since 2001, ratified the ECHR in 2002. As a member state, Azerbaijan is bound by the obligations and commitments under the Convention and subject to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights.