Families of Azerbaijanis killed by Türkiye earthquake provided with financial aid, following First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva's order

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Following the instructions of Azerbaijan's First Lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, the families of Azerbaijanis who died in the powerful Türkiye earthquake are provided with financial assistance, Trend reports.

Among the earthquake victims in badly-hit Adiyaman, Kahramanmaras, and Malatya provinces were Azerbaijanis as well. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is currently sending financial aid of 10,000 manat ($5,876) in support of the families of the deceased compatriots.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.