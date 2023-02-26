Azerbaijani FM comments upon his Russian counterpart's upcoming visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Azerbaijan will be a good opportunity, Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters during his visit to the Khojaly genocide memorial, Trend reports.

According to him, many issues related to the Azerbaijan-Russia agenda will be discussed during the visit.

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov will visit Azerbaijan on February 27-28.

Lavrov will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan. His trip is timed to coincide with the first anniversary of the signing of the Declaration on "Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia" at the highest level on February 22, 2022. Negotiations with Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov are expected.

During the talks in Baku, it is planned to consider the whole range of issues of bilateral relations, critical regional and international problems.

Special attention will be paid to the implementation of the trilateral agreements between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 10, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, as well as October 31, 2022.