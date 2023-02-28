Azerbaijan talks assistance of foreign countries in de-mining of its liberated areas

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijan could use more help from foreign countries, as far as de-mining of its liberated lands is concerned, chief adviser of the foreign policy department of the Presidential Administration, deputy head of the secretariat of the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters Sultan Hajiyev said, Trend reports from the scene.

Hajiyev made the remark at a meeting of the working group on clearing territories from mines and unexploded ordnances in Aghdam.

According to him, the UK, the UK and Hungary provide the greatest support to Azerbaijan in the de-mining.

"There are many countries that help our country in mine clearance," Hajiyev added.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

As part of the de-mining process from January 1 through January 30, 2023, a total of 61 anti-personnel, 157 anti-tank landmines, as well as 523 units of unexploded ordnance, were discovered and removed in Tartar, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

In 2022 Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has cleared over 8,780 anti-personnel, 4,133 anti-tank landmines, as well as 14,950 unexploded ordnances from 41,915 hectares of land.