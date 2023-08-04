Azerbaijan establishes jubilee medal of special communication, information security bodies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the law "On amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "30th anniversary of special communication and information security bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1993-2023)", Trend reports.

According to the law, the jubilee medal "30th anniversary of special communication and information security bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1993-2023)", the Regulations on the jubilee medal and Description of the jubilee medal have been approved.