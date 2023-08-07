Baku holds 99th international session of European Youth Parliament (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The 99th international session of the European Youth Parliament is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony of the event took place at the Gulustan Palace. Moreover, at the beginning of the event, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played, and a cultural program was presented.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, speaking at the opening ceremony, said that a large number of youth organizations operate in Azerbaijan.

"We attach great importance to working with young people, because youth is our future. It is gratifying that this event is being held in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan attaches great importance to international cooperation in the field of youth. We are glad to see each of you here and believe that the event will be very useful, and each of you will return to your country with great impressions," he said.

The session with the support and partnership of the Ministry of Youth and Sports will last until August 12. The session will discuss the expansion of educational opportunities for young people. The event, which will be held on the basis of a simulation of the European Parliament, will host meetings of Assembly committees on 12 different topics.

In addition, plenary hearings and debates will be held. The resolutions that will be adopted by voting will be submitted on behalf of the youth initiative of the European Parliament.

In order to strengthen the intercultural dialogue of young people who will participate in the international event, the events "European Town" and "Euroconcert" will be organized, and entertainment programs, tours and excursions to museums will be organized to introduce foreigners with the rich historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan.

In addition, the European Youth Parliament is one of the largest youth platforms in Europe, has member organizations operating in 40 countries, about 6,000 volunteers.