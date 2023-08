BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. We are deeply saddened over the demise of Ambassador Janos Hovari, Executive Director of the Representation Office of the Organization of Turkic States in Hugary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan wrote on its Twitter page, Trend reports.

"We convey our condolences to the family and friends of a person, who dedicated his life to strengthening Turkic world," the publication says.