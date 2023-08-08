Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 8 August 2023 10:36 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan-aided school in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district to open shortly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. The opening of the school, which is being built with the support of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, is expected in the near future, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations of Azerbaijan Farid Shafiyev said, Trend reports.

He said this during a round table discussion on "Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan: New Horizons of Cooperation."

He expressed gratitude to Uzbekistan for its unwavering support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

"Today, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are developing bilateral relations while also working to ensure regional security and rebuild their policies in light of current realities," he added.

