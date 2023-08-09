ICRC vehicles pass through Azerbaijan’s Lachin border checkpoint (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Nine vehicles were provided with passage through the Lachin border checkpoint in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The unhindered passage of eight passenger cars and one ambulance of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the direction of Gorus-Khankendi was ensured.

A total of 28 people were transferred through the Lachin border checkpoint today.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a border checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.