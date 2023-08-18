Azerbaijan adopts regulations for recognizing overseas higher education credentials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Azerbaijan has approved the Rules for the recognition of qualifications of foreign countries related to higher education, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved a decree amending the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 156 dated September 5, 2009 "On the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Education"" and approving the "Rules for the recognition of qualifications of foreign states related to higher education."

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.