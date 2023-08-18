Western Azerbaijan Community appeals to US regarding Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The Western Azerbaijan Community has appealed to the US, regarding Armenia, Trend reports.

The statement says that, according to the US Embassy in Armenia, Ambassador Kristina Kvien visited the village of Istisu (Jermuk) today.

"We do not have information about the purpose of the ambassador's visit to Istis. However, we are aware that on the way from Irevan, she passed through settlements where Azerbaijanis used to live, including Istisu, where their mosques and cemeteries were destroyed and desecrated. We would like to know what steps are being taken by Kristina Kvien, Ambassador of the US, which positions itself as defenders of human rights in the world, in Armenia, a state that has become mono-ethnic as a result of ethnic cleansing, to eliminate racism and intolerance reigning in the country of her accreditation, and to implement the rights of Azerbaijanis to return, enshrined in The Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

We also take this opportunity to call on the US side to respond to our appeal to Secretary of State Antony Blinken with a request to support human rights without ethnic or religious discrimination," the statement reads.