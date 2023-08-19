Opening of Zangezur corridor to increase the foreign trade and tourism potential of Turkic world - Turkish minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The opening of the Zangezur corridor will increase the foreign trade and tourism potential of the Turkic world, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Türkiye Ibrahim Yumakli said, Trend reports.

"Opening this corridor as a door to the Turkic world will strengthen both trade and cultural relations. The fact that Igdir is the starting point of this corridor in our country will contribute to the development of the region," the minister noted.

Yumakli said that Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh created an opportunity to open the Zangezur corridor.