BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib will visit Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

The visit to Armenia will take place on August 22, when the Belgian Foreign Minister will hold a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan. In addition, other high-level meetings are expected in Yerevan within the framework of the visit.

Hadja Lahbib will visit Azerbaijan after Armenia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says.