Relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan reached highest level - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Within the framework of our meetings and negotiations, we have essentially determined the future development of our relations, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a press statement following talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports.

“The results that have already been achieved show that we are on the right track,” the head of state noted.

“What was reported to us by members of the delegations as part of what we expect in the next two or three years I think indicates that we have raised the relations between our countries to the highest level. And it is no coincidence that one of the documents signed today is a document on the establishment of the Supreme Interstate Council. This is a high level of relations and a sign of both fraternal relations between our countries and of the fact that the agenda is quite extensive,” the President of Azerbaijan added.