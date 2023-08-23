UK has no bill to submit to UN Security Council over "humanitarian situation in Karabakh"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. Great Britain does not intend to submit a resolution or statement to the UN Security Council regarding the "humanitarian situation in Karabakh", the country's embassy in Yerevan told Armenian reporters, Trend reports.

"Great Britain calls for respecting the decision of the International Court of Justice as of February 2023," the statement reads.

Thus, Armenia with its unfounded claims against Azerbaijan has once again been put on the spot. The irrefutable evidence that the residents of Armenian origin in Khankendi are not in the so-called "blockade", the traffic through the Lachin road is free, as well as numerous images published on social networks by the people living in the town themselves, speak for themselves. Armenia, trying to mislead the international community, is once again defeated on the information field.